Target DVD Prices (March 8th - 14th, 2020)

Spies In Disquise

* Exclusive spy training maual; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $32.99



- - -



Spies In Disquise $ price on Sunday morning



Charlie's Angels (2019 reboot) $ price on Sunday morning



Uncut Gems $ price on Sunday morning



- - -



music available 03/13



"Trolls - World Tour" 3 exclusive bonus tracks and coloring poster $11.99

"Niall Horan - Heartbreak Weather" 2 exclusive bonus tracks $12.99

"Selena Gomez - Rare" exclusive red vinyl $17.99







Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.





No listing for "Ancient Aliens: Season 12 Volume 2", I like what I like.