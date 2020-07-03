Target DVD Prices (March 8th - 14th, 2020)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,491
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Target DVD Prices (March 8th - 14th, 2020)
Spies In Disquise
* Exclusive spy training maual; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $32.99
- - -
Spies In Disquise $ price on Sunday morning
Charlie's Angels (2019 reboot) $ price on Sunday morning
Uncut Gems $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
music available 03/13
"Trolls - World Tour" 3 exclusive bonus tracks and coloring poster $11.99
"Niall Horan - Heartbreak Weather" 2 exclusive bonus tracks $12.99
"Selena Gomez - Rare" exclusive red vinyl $17.99
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
No listing for "Ancient Aliens: Season 12 Volume 2", I like what I like.
