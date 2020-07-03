DVD Talk Forum

Target DVD Prices (March 8th - 14th, 2020)

DVD Bargains

Target DVD Prices (March 8th - 14th, 2020)

   
Target DVD Prices (March 8th - 14th, 2020)
Spies In Disquise
* Exclusive spy training maual; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $32.99

- - -

Spies In Disquise $ price on Sunday morning

Charlie's Angels (2019 reboot) $ price on Sunday morning

Uncut Gems $ price on Sunday morning

- - -

music available 03/13

"Trolls - World Tour" 3 exclusive bonus tracks and coloring poster $11.99
"Niall Horan - Heartbreak Weather" 2 exclusive bonus tracks $12.99
"Selena Gomez - Rare" exclusive red vinyl $17.99



Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.


No listing for "Ancient Aliens: Season 12 Volume 2", I like what I like.
