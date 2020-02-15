Target DVD Prices (February 16th - 22nd, 2020)
Target DVD Prices (February 16th - 22nd, 2020)
Midway
* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DVD/DC combo $24.99
- - -
Midway $ price on Sunday morning
JoJo Rabbit $ price on Sunday morning
Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
20% off Disney movies
- - -
The Twilight Zone: Season One $27.99 (2019 reboot)
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
There is no games listed this week. Somewhat curous about "JoJo Rabbit" and "Midway". Indeed.
