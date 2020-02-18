Best Buy DVD Prices (February 18th - 20th, 2020)
#1
Best Buy DVD Prices (February 18th - 20th, 2020)
Midway
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99
Ford Vs. Ferrai (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
- - -
Midway $17.99
JoJo Rabbit $19.99
Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood $22.99
21 Bridges $22.99
Disturbing The Peace $17.99
Snatchers $14.99
- - -
The Twilight Zone: Season One $34.99
That's it foks. Meh.
