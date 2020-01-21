DVD Talk Forum

Best Buy - January 21st - 23rd, 2020

DVD Bargains

Best Buy - January 21st - 23rd, 2020

   
01-21-20, 06:43 AM
Best Buy - January 21st - 23rd, 2020
Zombieland: Double Tap
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $32.99

- - -

Zombieland: Double Tap $22.99

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot $13.99

Countdown $22.99

The Addams Family CGI $17.999

Black And Blue $22.99

The Courier $13.99

The Knight Of Shadows: Between Yin And Yang $14.99

- - -

Turner And Hootch $3.99
Good Morning Vietnam $3.99
A Goofy Movie $4.99
Real Steel $4.99
The Aristocats $5.99
Puppy Dog Pals: Vol. 1 $6.99
Puppy Dog Pals: Playtime With Puppy Dog Pals $6.99
Beauty And The Beast (2017) $8.99
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: 2 Movie Minnie Collection $9.99
High School Musical: 3 Movie Collection $9.99
Descendants 2 $9.99
Descendants 3 $14.99
Kim Possible: 4 Movie Collection $14.99

- - -

Castle Rock: Season 1 $19.99



There you go. Was "Real Steel" any good? And I'm curious about "The Courier".
01-21-20, 06:53 AM
Re: Best Buy - January 21st - 23rd, 2020
We enjoyed Reel Steel. While at times predictable, it was well done overall.
