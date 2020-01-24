Target DVD Prices (January 26th - February 1st, 2020)
Target DVD Prices (January 26th - February 1st, 2020)
Harriet
* Exclusive slipcover; BD/DVD/DC combo $22.99
- - -
Harriet $ price on Sunday morning
Terminator: Dark Fate $ price on Sunday morning
Motherless Brooklyn $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
CD available 1/31
"Meghan Trainer - Treat Myself" with two exclusive bonus tracks $11.99
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
I'll probably pick up "Dark Fate" when it hits five bucks or so. No hurry. And by the way - where's season three of "Stranger Things"? Was expecting it to come out in January, like seasons one and two.
