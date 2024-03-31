DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Comic Book Talk
Reload this Page >

Roy Thomas is trying to get credit for character creations including Wolverine.

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Comic Book Talk The Place to talk about Comics

Roy Thomas is trying to get credit for character creations including Wolverine.

   
Old 03-31-24, 11:12 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
whotony's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2001
Location: ^ Kristen Bell
Posts: 22,988
Received 575 Likes on 419 Posts
Roy Thomas is trying to get credit for character creations including Wolverine.
https://bleedingcool.com/comics/marv...-of-wolverine/

This is a really bad look for Thomas.
Feels like a stolen valor type of thing.
He was in the room and maybe suggested the name.

Maybe the Inker and colorist should make a claim.
whotony is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Comic Book Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.