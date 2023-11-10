Keith Giffen (JLI, LSH, Ambush Bug) has passed away :(

Quote:

The sad news is now official: Keith Giffen has gone off to create new worlds that are beyond our living reach.



Keith was probably the most fertile creative mind of our generation in comics. He had an infinite number of ideas, pouring constantly out. Many, thankfully, never saw print as wholly insane or inappropriate. But the ones that did!



We did over 60 stories together. Many of them he made far better than they might have been with any other collaborator, because of his ideas and contributions to character moments and drama. A few we had rough times on, but I think no more than could be expected in a long relationship.



Keith was a curmudgeon by choice, an act he perfected and enjoyed. Like many artists, he didn’t lead a healthy lifestyle, and that led to tough times that he always laughed off. He was a family man when out of public view, and his soft moments came out there.



I’ll tell a couple of stories in upcoming posts, but tonight I just want to say good night to a friend who made me look better than I was.



And hugs to his kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Oh, and Anna, now that you have him back, take care of him as you always did—he was never the same after you went.