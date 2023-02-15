Bill Watterson has a new book coming out in October
Bill Watterson has a new book coming out in October
A collaboration, and its already number one on Amazon.
https://www.simonandschuster.ca/books/The-Mysteries/Bill-Watterson/9781524884949
Re: Bill Watterson has a new book coming out in October
Weird. I really have no idea what to make of that.
