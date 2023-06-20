Illustration Magazine Calls it quits

Thought I's post this in here because there's usually an overlap with people who appreciate comic art and those who enjoy classic illustration and illustrators.If you are of the latter ilk, you're probably familiar with this mag. I think it was published quarterly, starting around 2001.I ran across the first issue in Midtown Comics on 40th street. I was hooked. Back home, Borders, and sometime B&N would stock them. Whenever I could, I'd snap a new issue up. For a long time, until I stopped going there altogether, it was the only thing on my pull list at the LCS.In addition to the regular magazine, the company (which I think is pretty much all Zimmer), put out some great monographs dedicated to specific artists like Cornwell, Fuchs, Reynolds, Lovell. Occasionally, like with the Cornwell and Sundblom currently, he reprints them. When they fall out of print, they become very pricey.For both the books and the mag, everything was of the highest quality.The run will end with issue 84 and they are releasing 81-84 all at the same time.