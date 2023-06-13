DVD Talk Forum

Reload this Page >

RIP - John Romita Sr

Comic Book Talk

RIP - John Romita Sr

   
Old 06-13-23, 11:38 PM
RIP - John Romita Sr
Reports are that John Romita Sr. has passed away at 93. RIP to one of the true legends.
Old 06-14-23, 12:04 AM
Re: RIP - John Romita Sr
93!
RIP to a true icon
Old 06-14-23, 12:45 AM
Re: RIP - John Romita Sr
