Disney gives Ike Perlmutter the boot
https://www.comicsbeat.com/ike-perlm...vel-redundant/
While Perlmutter is a divisive figure, there are some interesting nuggets in the article.
Ike Perlmutter, longtime Marvel Entertainment CEO, has been sent packing. The New York Times reports that Perlmutter has been laid off by Disney after Marvels parent corporation determined that Ikes role was redundant. In fact, the Times says Disney has decided all of Marvel Entertainment is redundant and will be folded into larger Disney business units.
Truth be told Im kind of surprised hes been around as long as he has since the purchase of Marvel by Disney. He seems very much anti a lot of what Disney stands for and tries to push.
