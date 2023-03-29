DVD Talk Forum

Disney gives Ike Perlmutter the boot

Comic Book Talk

Disney gives Ike Perlmutter the boot

   
03-29-23, 11:26 PM
Disney gives Ike Perlmutter the boot
https://www.comicsbeat.com/ike-perlm...vel-redundant/

While Perlmutter is a divisive figure, there are some interesting nuggets in the article.

Ike Perlmutter, longtime Marvel Entertainment CEO, has been sent packing. The New York Times reports that Perlmutter has been laid off by Disney after Marvels parent corporation determined that Ikes role was redundant. In fact, the Times says Disney has decided all of Marvel Entertainment is redundant and will be folded into larger Disney business units.
03-29-23, 11:52 PM
Re: Disney gives Ike Perlmutter the boot
Truth be told Im kind of surprised hes been around as long as he has since the purchase of Marvel by Disney. He seems very much anti a lot of what Disney stands for and tries to push.
