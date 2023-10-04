MAD Artist Al Jaffee dies
I remember Al Jaffee for the back-cover fold-ins that he did for MAD Magazine. He was 102 and only retired in 2020! I heard Dick DeBatolo (MAD writer) talking about him last year, doing something for an upcoming MAD anniversary issue or something. (Dick's getting up there too!)
Rest in peace, Al, and thanks for all the fun back covers.
Al Jaffee and his artwork was a huge hit in our house. Thats a long life and as far as I can tell, a life well-lived.
