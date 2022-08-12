DVD Talk Forum

Future Silver Age Batman Omnibuses?

Future Silver Age Batman Omnibuses?

   
Future Silver Age Batman Omnibuses?
I hope they don't include World's Finest comics since they have already been released separately and it would take forever to release all of Omnibuses should they be included.

Another question-Why no Superboy,Hawkman(1960s) or Superman Family(Lois Lane,Jimmy Olsen Comics) Omnibuses?
