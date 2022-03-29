Comics, Records, CDs & Tapes
Political Exile
Been wanting to start this thread for a while to see we can start doing a list of comic book related records, CDs and tapes. This list can include anything from Power Records to comic book artists that did artwork for the cover of a record/cd/cassette to soundtracks of comic book movies to comic books that have records in them like Hip Hop Family Tree, Dark Nights Metal and What's the Furthest Place from Here.
Let's start with the Marvel Golden Records, which reprinted Amazing Spider-Man 1, Avengers 4, Journey into Mystery 83 and Fantastic Four 1. These records included the first reprints for each issue which were almost exact replicas of the real deal with the exception of not having a price on the front cover.
I just got this from Facebook Marketplace.
My copy is in a closet at the moment, but heres one of my favorites.
I knew The Way It Began from Power Records before I ever read the actual origin story of the FF. I know I also had Captain America and the Hulk.
