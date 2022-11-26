Marvel unlimited app and website

Can anyone get on the Marvel Unlimite app or website? I go to the website and try and click on "log in" or any other link and it does nothing. Tried on different web browsers and computers and still get the same results. I tried to go to the app on my phone and go to manage account or subscription and all it goes to is a completely white screen. I can't cancel my annual subscription got last year or do anything with the service I paid for.