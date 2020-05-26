Can anyone name the artist or the writer on this Marvel comic?
This was the first comicbook I ever had. Nowhere in the comic does it attribute anyone involved in producing the comic. It was a giveaway during a slurpee contest in 1981 that I won from a scratch card that you get when you purchased a slurpee. The artwork reminds me a little of Trimpe, J. Buscema, and Romita Sr. but I don't think it was any of them. I asked Jim Shooter at a convention a few years ago, but he wasn't sure and thought maybe it was done by a paid "on staff" artist, but he didn't think it was a big name artist
I want to say Winslow Mortimer with Vince Colletta inking, but I could be confusing that with the Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends comic.
The cover is obviously Romita Sr.
