Can anyone name the artist or the writer on this Marvel comic?

   
Old 05-26-20, 12:43 PM
  #1  
Join Date: Jan 2005
Posts: 4,699
Received 9 Likes on 7 Posts
Can anyone name the artist or the writer on this Marvel comic?
This was the first comicbook I ever had. Nowhere in the comic does it attribute anyone involved in producing the comic. It was a giveaway during a slurpee contest in 1981 that I won from a scratch card that you get when you purchased a slurpee. The artwork reminds me a little of Trimpe, J. Buscema, and Romita Sr. but I don't think it was any of them. I asked Jim Shooter at a convention a few years ago, but he wasn't sure and thought maybe it was done by a paid "on staff" artist, but he didn't think it was a big name artist
Old 05-26-20, 01:41 PM
  #2  
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 9,625
Received 32 Likes on 27 Posts
I just sold that comic last year.

I want to say Winslow Mortimer with Vince Colletta inking, but I could be confusing that with the Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends comic.

The cover is obviously Romita Sr.
