Can anyone name the artist or the writer on this Marvel comic?

This was the first comicbook I ever had. Nowhere in the comic does it attribute anyone involved in producing the comic. It was a giveaway during a slurpee contest in 1981 that I won from a scratch card that you get when you purchased a slurpee. The artwork reminds me a little of Trimpe, J. Buscema, and Romita Sr. but I don't think it was any of them. I asked Jim Shooter at a convention a few years ago, but he wasn't sure and thought maybe it was done by a paid "on staff" artist, but he didn't think it was a big name artist