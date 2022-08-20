Tom Palmer - R.I.P.
Tom Palmer - R.I.P.
The legendary inker Tom Palmer has passed away. He was a very highly regarded inker, and is considered by many to be the best inker for Gene Colan's pencil work, inking much of Colan's work on the Tomb of Dracula series.
He also did some great work inking Neal Adams on the X-Men, as well as inking some of the classic Avengers stories (plus a long run in the 80's).
Re: Tom Palmer - R.I.P.
Fantastic inker, one of the all-time greats. This has been a terrible year if you are a comic book pro.
