Tom Palmer - R.I.P.

Tom Palmer - R.I.P.

   
Old 08-20-22, 06:06 PM
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 12,875
Received 284 Likes on 230 Posts
Tom Palmer - R.I.P.
The legendary inker Tom Palmer has passed away. He was a very highly regarded inker, and is considered by many to be the best inker for Gene Colan's pencil work, inking much of Colan's work on the Tomb of Dracula series.

He also did some great work inking Neal Adams on the X-Men, as well as inking some of the classic Avengers stories (plus a long run in the 80's).
Old 08-20-22, 06:20 PM
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 25,691
Received 493 Likes on 424 Posts
Re: Tom Palmer - R.I.P.
Fantastic inker, one of the all-time greats. This has been a terrible year if you are a comic book pro.
