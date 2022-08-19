Comic grading?

So I'm in the process of trying to rebuild my collection as I lost 90% of them in my divorce and the collecting bug is hitting me again. I see that graded books go by a good amount more on Ebay and even though I don't plan on selling I'm wondering if it's worth it to get the good ones graded? First appearance of Deadpool, Sinister, Apocalypse and a couple of others. It's like $24 per book to do but if I don't plan on selling them is that just throwing away money?



Your thoughts.