08-19-22, 11:17 AM
Comic grading?
So I'm in the process of trying to rebuild my collection as I lost 90% of them in my divorce and the collecting bug is hitting me again. I see that graded books go by a good amount more on Ebay and even though I don't plan on selling I'm wondering if it's worth it to get the good ones graded? First appearance of Deadpool, Sinister, Apocalypse and a couple of others. It's like $24 per book to do but if I don't plan on selling them is that just throwing away money?

Your thoughts.
