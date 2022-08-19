Comic grading?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2000
Posts: 13,434
Likes: 0
Received 89 Likes on 67 Posts
Comic grading?
So I'm in the process of trying to rebuild my collection as I lost 90% of them in my divorce and the collecting bug is hitting me again. I see that graded books go by a good amount more on Ebay and even though I don't plan on selling I'm wondering if it's worth it to get the good ones graded? First appearance of Deadpool, Sinister, Apocalypse and a couple of others. It's like $24 per book to do but if I don't plan on selling them is that just throwing away money?
Your thoughts.
Your thoughts.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off