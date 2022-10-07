DVD Talk Forum

Batman - the Original from the 1800s!!

Batman - the Original from the 1800s!!

   
07-10-22, 04:58 PM
Bronkster
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 19,796
Received 268 Likes on 162 Posts
Batman - the Original from the 1800s!!
Never heard of this before and thought it was interesting/fun enough to pass on here.

The claim is that is guy was "Batman" in the 1890s.




Full article is here
