DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Comic Book Talk
Reload this Page >

Planet of the Apes back at Marvel starting in 2023

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Comic Book Talk The Place to talk about Comics

Planet of the Apes back at Marvel starting in 2023

   
Old 06-19-22, 06:53 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Red Hood's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 13,171
Received 839 Likes on 575 Posts
Planet of the Apes back at Marvel starting in 2023
This news should come as no surprise due to Disney acquiring Planet of the Apes during the Fox deal. This will certainly lead to the reprint of the Curtis magazines and the Apes comic series from the 70s. Unfortunately, this will also lead to the series of the Apes vs Star Trek and the one vs the Green Lanterns released by Boom last decade to go out of print

Red Hood is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Comic Book Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.