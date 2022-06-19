Planet of the Apes back at Marvel starting in 2023
Planet of the Apes back at Marvel starting in 2023
This news should come as no surprise due to Disney acquiring Planet of the Apes during the Fox deal. This will certainly lead to the reprint of the Curtis magazines and the Apes comic series from the 70s. Unfortunately, this will also lead to the series of the Apes vs Star Trek and the one vs the Green Lanterns released by Boom last decade to go out of print
