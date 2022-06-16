DVD Talk Forum

Rest in Peace Tim Sale

#1
Old 06-16-22, 01:50 PM
Join Date: Jul 2015
Rest in Peace Tim Sale
Sad news in the comic world today

#2
Old 06-16-22, 02:25 PM
Join Date: Oct 2001
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Re: Rest in Peace Tim Sale
Aw man. For Long Halloween alone, dayenu. RIP.
#3
Old 06-16-22, 02:32 PM
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Re: Rest in Peace Tim Sale
Yeah, The Long Halloween, Dark Victory, and Haunted Knight are some of my favorites. RIP.
#4
Old 06-16-22, 02:41 PM
Join Date: Sep 2015
Re: Rest in Peace Tim Sale
What the fuck is up with this year? 3 juggernauts have passed so far
