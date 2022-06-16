Rest in Peace Tim Sale
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 13,134
Received 837 Likes on 573 Posts
Rest in Peace Tim Sale
Sad news in the comic world today
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2001
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Posts: 19,995
Received 483 Likes on 296 Posts
Re: Rest in Peace Tim Sale
Aw man. For Long Halloween alone, dayenu. RIP.
#4
Administrator
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 2,119
Received 515 Likes on 327 Posts
Re: Rest in Peace Tim Sale
What the fuck is up with this year? 3 juggernauts have passed so far
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off