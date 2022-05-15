Jack "King" Kirby

OK, we all know who he was, what his body of work is, and how huge his legacy is.However, most comic fans have unique feelings about Jack Kirby. Some absolutely love his work, others respect it, while some don't like his art style at all.Personally, I've always kind of liked his art, but loved his visual storytelling. To me, his blocky art style detracted from how great he was at perspective and detail and motion and just telling a story. Having said, that, I've gone through periods where I warm up to his style, and now is one of those times.As I've noted before, I do my comic collecting in books, not single issues. Trades and various hardcover collections is how I do my comic collecting now (and for the last 3 years). As part of that collection, as a huge Marvel fan I can't help but have a lot of his work. He is probably best known for his amazing work on The Fantastic Four. That comic set the tone for the entire Marvel comic universe. It set the standard, and Kirby really boomed once inker Joe Sinnott came on board. It was perfect timing. Kirby's work was taking a quantum leap forward, and Sinnott's smooth, bold, but detailed style was ideal for what Kirby was doing. It was a style of visual storytelling that would be emulated until John Byrne took over the title in the early 80's.But, while the FF was his most well known title, he also did a ton of work on other titles - The Incredible Hulk, The X-Men, Captain America, Thor, The Avengers, etc, all featured art by The King.He co-created most of the characters he drew. Stan Lee was an idea man who would throw out rough, broad ideas, and Jack would then give those ideas form and detail. He would take those loose, vague descriptions and not only make them work, but he'd make them great. The Fantastic Four could have been OK if another artist co-created it. Not bad. It was a good idea - a team that is basically a dysfunctional family. But it needed Kirby's creativity to take that loose idea and make it great.When Kirby left Marvel to go to DC he created a lot of REALLY ambitious titles. The New Gods (a new, Sci-Fi take on the type of mythology in Thor), The Forever People (space hippies come to Earth), Mister Miracle (a being of great power, tied in to The New Gods, who is an escape artist of sorts), The Demon (not tied in with the rest, but an ambitious idea with a thousand year backstory). The art wasn't as good as his stuff with Marvel (Vince Colletta and Mike Royer were serviceable inkers, but nowhere near the class of a Joe Sinnott or Frank Giacoia), and his dialogue wasn't quite as good as Stan's, but these were some really good comics that went beyond standard issue superhero stuff.And when he was asked to do Superman, he chose to do Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen rather than take over one of the other Superman titles and kick a regular artist off that title. He only did Jimmy Olsen because it didn't have a regular creative team. And he used that title to indroduce his Fourth World stuff that would come in to play with The New Gods, Forever People, and Mister Miracle. Brilliant. Give the new ideas exposure in a title for one of DC's best selling characters (even if it was Superman's lowest selling title).He returned to Marvel in 1976, but the magic was gone. His work on Captain America obliterated the great work that Steve Englehart and Sal Buscema had been doing for the previous 4 years. He just ignored that continuity and did whatever the hell he wanted to do. His art was also not quite as good as it had been in his previous run with Marvel, due, in part, to him using Mike Royer as his inker as often as he could. Royer kept the art as true to Kirby's pencils as possible, but that meant none of the smoothing that Sinnott or Giacoia had done, and none of the corrections they made when Kirby drew something out of proportion or just funky looking.One title he got right was Machine Man. It started as a running story in the 2001 comic, with the character named Mister Machine. The 2001 comic came to an end, so the character was given his own title and a name change. Sadly, this title only lasted another 9 issues before being canceled. (It was picked up a few months later with none other than Steve Ditko handling the art, but even that only lasted another 9 issues.)From there Kirby was all over the place. Hollywood, independent comics, back to DC for a little work.But his legacy was cemented by the time he left DC in 1975. He had an amazing career, and he shaped comic books in terms of art and storytelling - an influence that may last forever.