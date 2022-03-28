DVD Talk Forum

Play a game with me, who are your top comic creators?

Comic Book Talk

Old 03-28-22, 09:10 AM
Challenge Guru & Comic Nerd
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: spiritually, Minnesota
Posts: 35,895
Received 272 Likes on 193 Posts
Play a game with me, who are your top comic creators?
Ok, stealing this idea from a Slack group Im in. Might not be enough active comic contributors here to make this work, but lets try. Ill keep everyones list updated in the wiki post if it takes off.

Rather than everyone just blurt out our top ten, its going to be a gradual process where every couple days Ill give you a creator or five and you have to decide if they go into your top ten. Decide what makes it a top ten individually, no quibbling over whether its based on historical importance or personal preference or favorite versus best or anything else, its entirely up to you what top ten means. Just know youre limited to 10 over the course of the experiment so choose wisely.

So first up, is Frank Miller in your top ten?
Old 03-28-22, 09:19 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Louisiana
Posts: 12,361
Received 68 Likes on 50 Posts
Re: Play a game with me, who are your top comic creators?
I don't know if my comic fandom is as varied as you guys', so it may be hard to come up with a top 10. But I would give a no for Frank Miller.
Old 03-28-22, 09:19 AM
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2011
Posts: 1,112
Received 112 Likes on 88 Posts
Re: Play a game with me, who are your top comic creators?
Originally Posted by Trevor View Post
So first up, is Frank Miller in your top ten?
yes
Old 03-28-22, 09:30 AM
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 4,284
Likes: 0
Received 400 Likes on 280 Posts
Re: Play a game with me, who are your top comic creators?
I like Frank Miller, but I would never identify as a "Frank Miller fan," if that makes sense. The only work of his I truly love is Daredevil. I respect and enjoy much of his other work, but he's not someone I seek out. I guess he might make it into the top 10 by default. I've never really thought about who my top 10 creators would be.
