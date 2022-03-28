Play a game with me, who are your top comic creators?
Ok, stealing this idea from a Slack group Im in. Might not be enough active comic contributors here to make this work, but lets try. Ill keep everyones list updated in the wiki post if it takes off.
Rather than everyone just blurt out our top ten, its going to be a gradual process where every couple days Ill give you a creator or five and you have to decide if they go into your top ten. Decide what makes it a top ten individually, no quibbling over whether its based on historical importance or personal preference or favorite versus best or anything else, its entirely up to you what top ten means. Just know youre limited to 10 over the course of the experiment so choose wisely.
So first up, is Frank Miller in your top ten?
I don't know if my comic fandom is as varied as you guys', so it may be hard to come up with a top 10. But I would give a no for Frank Miller.
I like Frank Miller, but I would never identify as a "Frank Miller fan," if that makes sense. The only work of his I truly love is Daredevil. I respect and enjoy much of his other work, but he's not someone I seek out. I guess he might make it into the top 10 by default. I've never really thought about who my top 10 creators would be.
