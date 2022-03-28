Play a game with me, who are your top comic creators?

Ok, stealing this idea from a Slack group Im in. Might not be enough active comic contributors here to make this work, but lets try. Ill keep everyones list updated in the wiki post if it takes off.



Rather than everyone just blurt out our top ten, its going to be a gradual process where every couple days Ill give you a creator or five and you have to decide if they go into your top ten. Decide what makes it a top ten individually, no quibbling over whether its based on historical importance or personal preference or favorite versus best or anything else, its entirely up to you what top ten means. Just know youre limited to 10 over the course of the experiment so choose wisely.



So first up, is Frank Miller in your top ten?

