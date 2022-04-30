Deadman

So with the passing of Neal Adams I was reminded of a character he was associated with. Not nearly as much as with Batman, but one that he seemed to take pride in, and that's Deadman.Neal didn't do the art for the first issue, but he took over from the 2nd appearance on, and it was a really interesting idea for a, "Superhero."If you're not familiar, Deadman is Boston Brand, a trapeze artist who is killed (murdered, made to look like an accident) during a performance. He is given the ability to possess/take over a living body to further his quest to find his killer. Along the way, he also stops a number of other bad guys, occasionally working with Batman (who cannot see him or hear him unless Brand is talking through someone he is temporarily inhabiting).He's a fascinating character, and wildly original (when he was first introduced).It's a shame that he didn't have his own title for an extended period of time. (But what was published was good.)