Sitcomics Binge Books (Stern, Frenz, Buscema, D. Henry)

Yeah, they may look a little goofy, but in reality these are some really FUN, well written comics with some great classic style art!It's a new concept in comics. Instead of decompression and running a storyline out for 6 months (making it rather tedious to get through a story one issue at a time), these guys have decided to do 64 page stories of NON decompressed storytelling and put them all together in one issue, square bound like a trade.And when you do have people like Roger Stern, Ron Frenz, Sal Buscema, and Darin Henry (Seinfeld, Futurama) creating them, you know you're talking about serious talent. My only gripe is they've gone a little overboard in the concept department (every character's name applies to business in one way or another), but aside from that little nitpick, these are some really great comics that, stylistically, are like 60's meet 70's comics, with some 80's thrown in for good measure. This is old school, fun, entertaining comic book writing and art. It's a breath of fresh air. Actually, it's not far removed from the MC2 universe that Tom DeFalco (working here as an advisor) and Ron Frenz created almost 25 years ago. They aren't aimed at kids (a lot of the plot points and characterization is actually fairly sophisticated), but like comics from the 70's kids can read them and they won't be inappropriate.I love it.