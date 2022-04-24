DVD Talk Forum

Free Comic Book Day 2022 - May 7th

Comic Book Talk

Free Comic Book Day 2022 - May 7th

   
04-24-22
Red Hood
Join Date: Jul 2015
Free Comic Book Day 2022 - May 7th
After a 2 year semi-hiatus due to COVID, Free Comic Book Day is back in full this year on May 7th. Diamond will be distributing all books as they own the FCBD name. Also, no DC Comics book this year.

Here are the books available at your LCS
Gold Sponsors
Spoiler:















Silver Sponsors
Spoiler:






































