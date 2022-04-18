Benefit comic for Ukraine
#1
Challenge Guru & Comic Nerd
Thread Starter
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: spiritually, Minnesota
Posts: 36,015
Received 322 Likes on 222 Posts
Benefit comic for Ukraine
I was going to put this in the Kickstarter thread, since Zoop is sorta like KS, but given the timeliness of them needing relief money and the amazing cast of creators, I decided its own thread would be worthwhile.
https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off