DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Comic Book Talk
Reload this Page >

Benefit comic for Ukraine

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Comic Book Talk The Place to talk about Comics

Benefit comic for Ukraine

   
Old 04-18-22, 02:17 PM
  #1  
Challenge Guru & Comic Nerd
Thread Starter
 
Trevor's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: spiritually, Minnesota
Posts: 36,015
Received 322 Likes on 222 Posts
Benefit comic for Ukraine
I was going to put this in the Kickstarter thread, since Zoop is sorta like KS, but given the timeliness of them needing relief money and the amazing cast of creators, I decided its own thread would be worthwhile.

https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine





Trevor is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Comic Book Talk
View Next Unread
Play a game with me, who are your top comic creators?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.