OK, all the Alan Moore talk has brought up a lot of Swamp Thing discussion, but not much about the early Len Wein/Bernie Wrightson run, so let's discuss the entire history of the character and his different eras.The character was created by Len Wein and given visual form by Bernie Wrightson. Their original run together, while highly acclaimed, only lasted 10 issues (11, if you count the House of Secrets introduction to Swamp Thing). Wein stayed with the title for another 3 issues before David Michelinie Gerry Conway took over the writing duties. (That's quite a bit of writing talent there!)The original Swamp Thing title only ran for 24 issues, and even hit a point near the end where Swamp Thing was changed back to Alec Holland for a brief time. That run featured this issue, which was the first one I bought. (Who could resist a comic with this cover?)The title was supposed to be revived in 1978, but the DC Implosion killed those plans, and the title wasn't resurrected until the 1982 Swamp Thing movie came out. This time it was under the Saga of the Swamp Thing title, written by Martin Pasko.After about a year and a half, the title was lagging in sales, and threatened with cancellation. Writer Alan Moore was tapped to write the title as of issue 20, and was given free rein to write whatever he wanted to. Moore would completely reimagine both the character and the title, and would go on to a successful, acclaimed run.There have been several other artists and writers who have worked on Swamp Thing since then (feel free to comment on any or all of them).