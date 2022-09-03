Aquaman

So if you grew up in the 70's or 80's you may have been of the opinion that Aquaman was kind of lame. The depiction of the King of Atlantis was less than heroic on the Super Friends TV show, and that image of the character seemed to stick.Of course, since then there has been a great job done to rehabilitate the character's image. The movie with Jason Momoa certainly didn't hurt, but some great comics, including the Geoff Johns run, helped, too.I got the Aquaman by Geoff Johns Omnibus, and I've flipped through it and the art looks fantastic, and the stories seem to be really well plotted and scripted. But the thing I've really been most impressed with is the run by Steve Skeates and Jim Aparo from the early 70's. That was some really good storytelling that held up really well against what Marvel was doing at the time. (Many DC titles still read a lot like early 60's comics in the early 70's, while others were ahead of the curve, like Dennis O'Neil's work on Green Lantern/Green Arrow and Batman.)But that run by Skeates and Aparo was really good. Between that and the Geoff Johns stuff Aquaman has definitely had some great runs.