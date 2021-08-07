Marvel Unlimited Comics Subscription Service

Does anyone subscribe to the Marvel Unlimited online subscription service? My daughter has just gotten into comics and I'm thinking of subscribing to the service. Their website doesn't seem to have a lot of information as to all the benefits of the service. Does the service allow for more than one person to be logged in to the account at one time? If my daughter is reading comics on her computer in her bedroom, can I be in the living room on my computer and read some? How many books can you download at one time and how many devices can you down load them on? I'm sure my daughter will download some and I'll want to download others for me to read.