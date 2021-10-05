The Flash
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
The Flash
So let's talk about The Flash.
Back in the early 80's, when DC was reintroducing Firestorm as a backup for a few issues of The Flash, I picked up those issues (specifically FOR Firestorm). I found that I also liked The Flash, but when Firestorm got his second run with his own title I stopped buying The Flash. (Well, I was also not a big DC buyer - I was a Marvel guy - so continuing with The Flash wasn't a priority.)
Fast forward 40 years and I'm getting into stuff that I've passed on the first time around. Green Lantern, Batman, Deathstroke, Booster Gold, Superman, etc. Next up - The Flash.
I've bought a few random titles. The Flashpoint series in the individual trades, 3 of the Eaglemoss UK Flash collections, and, just last week, Savage Velocity, the trade covering Wally West's first run as THE Flash. I'm only a couple issues in to that one, and I'm fairly impressed. I also picked up the Rebirth trade as well to support a local shop.
So the question becomes, where do I go from here? What are some of the better Flash trades/compilations, and why would you recommend them?
Important note, I prefer more of a classic art style (based on the late 60's and 70's styles).
I have seen a bit of a fragmentation of Flash fans - some prefer Barry Allen, some prefer Wally West. Barry Allen was the Flash when I was a kid and a teenager, so I lean that way myself, but I do like what I've read of Wally West as the Flash, too.
Back in the early 80's, when DC was reintroducing Firestorm as a backup for a few issues of The Flash, I picked up those issues (specifically FOR Firestorm). I found that I also liked The Flash, but when Firestorm got his second run with his own title I stopped buying The Flash. (Well, I was also not a big DC buyer - I was a Marvel guy - so continuing with The Flash wasn't a priority.)
Fast forward 40 years and I'm getting into stuff that I've passed on the first time around. Green Lantern, Batman, Deathstroke, Booster Gold, Superman, etc. Next up - The Flash.
I've bought a few random titles. The Flashpoint series in the individual trades, 3 of the Eaglemoss UK Flash collections, and, just last week, Savage Velocity, the trade covering Wally West's first run as THE Flash. I'm only a couple issues in to that one, and I'm fairly impressed. I also picked up the Rebirth trade as well to support a local shop.
So the question becomes, where do I go from here? What are some of the better Flash trades/compilations, and why would you recommend them?
Important note, I prefer more of a classic art style (based on the late 60's and 70's styles).
I have seen a bit of a fragmentation of Flash fans - some prefer Barry Allen, some prefer Wally West. Barry Allen was the Flash when I was a kid and a teenager, so I lean that way myself, but I do like what I've read of Wally West as the Flash, too.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off