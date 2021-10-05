The Flash

So let's talk about The Flash.



Back in the early 80's, when DC was reintroducing Firestorm as a backup for a few issues of The Flash, I picked up those issues (specifically FOR Firestorm). I found that I also liked The Flash, but when Firestorm got his second run with his own title I stopped buying The Flash. (Well, I was also not a big DC buyer - I was a Marvel guy - so continuing with The Flash wasn't a priority.)



Fast forward 40 years and I'm getting into stuff that I've passed on the first time around. Green Lantern, Batman, Deathstroke, Booster Gold, Superman, etc. Next up - The Flash.



I've bought a few random titles. The Flashpoint series in the individual trades, 3 of the Eaglemoss UK Flash collections, and, just last week, Savage Velocity, the trade covering Wally West's first run as THE Flash. I'm only a couple issues in to that one, and I'm fairly impressed. I also picked up the Rebirth trade as well to support a local shop.



So the question becomes, where do I go from here? What are some of the better Flash trades/compilations, and why would you recommend them?



Important note, I prefer more of a classic art style (based on the late 60's and 70's styles).



I have seen a bit of a fragmentation of Flash fans - some prefer Barry Allen, some prefer Wally West. Barry Allen was the Flash when I was a kid and a teenager, so I lean that way myself, but I do like what I've read of Wally West as the Flash, too.