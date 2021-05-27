Re: Machine Man

After a few issues in 2010 and nine issues of the Machine Man series, the title was canceled. Sort of.It went on a nine month hiatus, and when it came back it was the creative team of Marv Wolfman and 60's legend Steve Ditko at the helm. The series was reworked, with only Machine Man's basic personality remaining the same. He was de-powered (but also given a couple new abilities), and his surrounding cast was completely changed. The title was quirkier, but a little more fun. But despite the presence of Wolfman and Ditko, the title still didn't sell really well, so it was cancelled after issue 19.Honestly, it was probablyquirky and didn't have enough standard superhero action for fans at that time. The villains were less than stellar (something that has killed sales on many titles). Kirby's take on the character and overarching storyline may have been a little stronger, but it was also colder and more mechanical. (Intentionally, perhaps?)Machine Man has been brought back a few times since then, in a few different formats, but this early run was really interesting, and a lot of fun.You can get the TPB Machine Man by Kirby and Ditko for the (almost) complete run. Sadly, those issues of 2001, which really set up the beginning of Machine Man's own title, couldn't be included.