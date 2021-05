John Paul Leon Has Passed Away

Quote:

Okay.

The stinging keeps coming.

I havenít seen him in years but it still stings.

So I got the message from Joe Illidge that John Paul Leon passed away. I know heís been fighting cancer and that he had a remission. Unfortunately we know how insidious cancer really is and itís taken away so many great people before theyíre ready.

This is the fourth Milestoner thatís passed away and no, Iím not counting so much as memory-spiking.