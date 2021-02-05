John Paul Leon Has Passed Away
Fellow artist Chris (ChrisCross) Williams posted on Facebook that John Paul Leon has passed away due to cancer.
Okay.
The stinging keeps coming.
I havent seen him in years but it still stings.
So I got the message from Joe Illidge that John Paul Leon passed away. I know hes been fighting cancer and that he had a remission. Unfortunately we know how insidious cancer really is and its taken away so many great people before theyre ready.
This is the fourth Milestoner thats passed away and no, Im not counting so much as memory-spiking.
