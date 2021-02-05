John Paul Leon Has Passed Away

Quote:

Okay.

The stinging keeps coming.

I havent seen him in years but it still stings.

So I got the message from Joe Illidge that John Paul Leon passed away. I know hes been fighting cancer and that he had a remission. Unfortunately we know how insidious cancer really is and its taken away so many great people before theyre ready.

This is the fourth Milestoner thats passed away and no, Im not counting so much as memory-spiking.