DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Comic Book Talk
Reload this Page >

John Paul Leon Has Passed Away

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Comic Book Talk The Place to talk about Comics

John Paul Leon Has Passed Away

   
Old 05-02-21, 03:36 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
The Valeyard's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Building attractions one theme park at a time.
Posts: 10,753
Received 48 Likes on 32 Posts
John Paul Leon Has Passed Away
Fellow artist Chris (ChrisCross) Williams posted on Facebook that John Paul Leon has passed away due to cancer.

Okay.
The stinging keeps coming.
I havent seen him in years but it still stings.
So I got the message from Joe Illidge that John Paul Leon passed away. I know hes been fighting cancer and that he had a remission. Unfortunately we know how insidious cancer really is and its taken away so many great people before theyre ready.
This is the fourth Milestoner thats passed away and no, Im not counting so much as memory-spiking.
https://www.facebook.com/chriscrossrex/posts/10165227306600192



Last edited by The Valeyard; 05-02-21 at 03:50 PM.
The Valeyard is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Comic Book Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.