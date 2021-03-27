View Poll Results: Which Age(s) Is/Are Your Preferred Eras in Comics?
Golden Age (1938 - 1955)
0
0%
Silver Age (1956 - 1969)
0
0%
Bronze Age (1970 - 1984)
100.00%
Copper Age (1985 - 1998 or so)
0
0%
Modern Age (1999 to Present)
0
0%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
What Era Is Your Preferred Era in Comics?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
What Era Is Your Preferred Era in Comics?
I know that I'm far more interested in the late Silver Age and the Bronze Age over anything else, but for you, what is the era of comic books that interests you the most?
For me, I've found some stuff from the last 25 years that I've really enjoyed that I missed the first time, some of it I've enjoyed a lot, but it still doesn't match the Bronze Age in terms of sheer entertainment and fun. And I prefer the art in that era, too.
But I do know that for a LOT of comic readers it's the exact opposite.
So for you, what era do you focus on the most? And is there anything that you would have as a secondary love - another era that connects with you more than others?
You may vote for more than one in the poll...
#2
Senior Member
Join Date: Jun 2011
Posts: 919
Received 56 Likes on 44 Posts
Re: What Era Is Your Preferred Era in Comics?
Voted for the bronze. I think that is when the comic book hit its creative peak.
#4
Re: What Era Is Your Preferred Era in Comics?
Though with that being said.
My preference for non-Marvel and non-DC type stuff, is modern age. Mostly limited series, or series which ended and are not continuing storylines.
Nowadays I don't have the patience to search through deep catalog graphic novels (or floppies) to find something.
My preference for non-Marvel and non-DC type stuff, is modern age. Mostly limited series, or series which ended and are not continuing storylines.
Nowadays I don't have the patience to search through deep catalog graphic novels (or floppies) to find something.
