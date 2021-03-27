What Era Is Your Preferred Era in Comics?

I know that I'm far more interested in the late Silver Age and the Bronze Age over anything else, but for you, what is the era of comic books that interests you the most?



For me, I've found some stuff from the last 25 years that I've really enjoyed that I missed the first time, some of it I've enjoyed a lot, but it still doesn't match the Bronze Age in terms of sheer entertainment and fun. And I prefer the art in that era, too.



But I do know that for a LOT of comic readers it's the exact opposite.



So for you, what era do you focus on the most? And is there anything that you would have as a secondary love - another era that connects with you more than others?



You may vote for more than one in the poll...