Free Comic Book Day 2021 - 8/14/2021
Free Comic Book Day 2021 - 8/14/2021
Free Comic Book Day will celebrate it's 20th Anniversary on August 14, 2021. So far DC won't be participating as they aren't on Diamond's distribution any more.
Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) Retailer Selection Committee has selected fifty comic book titles for the industry's most anticipated annual event to take place on Saturday, August 14 at participating comic shops worldwide. The event, which traditionally takes place on the first Saturday in May, will return to a single-day celebration in August for the event’s milestone 20th anniversary.
A committee of comic shop retailers chose fifty titles to be available on Free Comic Book Day: twelve Gold Sponsor comics and thirty-eight Silver Sponsor comics that give fans a great opportunity to discover new titles and genres. This year’s selection of Silver Sponsor comics includes beloved franchises such as Avatar: The Last Airbender, Sonic The Hedgehog, Star Wars, Gloomhaven, The Smurfs, and more.
“Every year, we strive to bring fans a memorable Free Comic Book Day experience, and with this year being our 20th anniversary, we hope it will be the best yet!” said Ashton Greenwood, Free Comic Book Day spokesperson. “The variety of this year’s comic book selection is really exciting! There’s something for every kind of fan, from the long-time reader to the comic book curious. We know comic book retailers are looking forward to treating everyone to a day of fun and discovery, so we hope fans will be able to safely visit their comic shops to celebrate!”
A complete listing of all fifty FCBD titles, including the twelve Gold Sponsor and thirty-eight Silver Sponsor comic books, can be found in the April issue of Diamond Comic Distributors' PREVIEWS catalog, on sale at comic book shops on March 24, 2021. They can also be viewed online at freecomicbookday.com.
For more FCBD news and updates, visit freecomicbookday.com and become a fan on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!
Covers of the free books in the spoiler tag
Spoiler:
GOLD TITLES
WE LIVE: THE LAST DAYS
AfterShock Comics
ARCHIE: PAST, PRESENT & FUTURE FUN!
Archie Comics ENTER THE HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER
BOOM! Studios CRITICAL ROLE / THE WITCHER
Dark Horse Comics INVESTIGATORS: ANTS IN OUR P.A.N.T.S. SNEAK PEEK
First Second Books STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES
IDW Publishing LADY MECHANIKA
Image Comics AVENGERS / HULK #1
Marvel Comics WHO SPARKED THE MONTGOMERY BUS BOYCOTT?
Penguin Workshop BLADE RUNNER ONE-SHOT
Titan Comics ASSASSIN'S CREED: VALHALLA & DYNASTY
TOKYOPOP ZOM 100: BUCKET LIST OF THE DEAD / DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA
VIZ Media
SILVER TITLES
10 TONS OF FUN PREVIEW
10 Ton Press SPACE PIRATE: CAPTAIN HARLOCK
ABLAZE TRESE: UNREPORTED MURDERS
ABLAZE WORLD OF ZORRO #1
American Mythology THE RESISTANCE: UPRISING #1
AWA Studios BLACK / CALEXIT
Black Mask Studios JUST BEYOND
BOOM! Studios AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER / THE LEGEND OF KORRA
Dark Horse Comics TRAILER PARK BOYS
Devil's Due Comics THE BOYS: HEROGASM #1
Dynamite Entertainment VAMPIRELLA #1
Dynamite Entertainment RED ROOM
Fantagraphics Books THE OVERSTREET GUIDE TO COLLECTING COMICS 2021
Gemstone Publishing THE ADVENTURES OF THE BAILEY SCHOOL KIDS #1: VAMPIRES DON'T WEAR POLKA DOTS
Graphix ALLERGIC
Graphix SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 30TH ANNIVERSARY
IDW Publishing STRAY DOGS
Image Comics RENT-A-(REALLY SHY!)-GIRLFRIEND EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW
Kodansha Comics BOUNTIFUL GARDEN #1
Mad Cave Studios SPIDER-MAN / VENOM #1
Marvel Comics DUNGEON IS BACK!
NBM Publishing ONI PRESS SUMMER CELEBRATION
Oni Lion Forge Publishing SCHOOL FOR EXTRATERRESTRIAL GIRLS
Papercutz THE SMURFS TALES
Papercutz
ALL STAR JUDGE DREDD
Rebellion WHITE ASH
Scout Comics FUNGIRL: TALES OF A GROWN-UP NOTHING
Silver Sprocker GLOOMHAVEN: A HOLE IN THE WALL
Source Point Press ON TYRANNY
Ten Speed Press LIFE IS STRANGE
Titan Comics STREET FIGHTER: BACK TO SCHOOL SPECIAL #1
UDON Entertainment VALIANT UPRISING
Valiant Entertainment THE UNFINISHED CORNER
Vault Comics VAMPIRE: THE MASQUERADE #1
Vault Comics THE LAST KIDS ON EARTH: THRILLING TALES FROM THE TREEHOUSE
Viking Young Readers STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - THE EDGE OF BALANCE/ GURADIAN OF THE WHILLS
VIZ Media KYLE'S LITTLE SISTER
Yen Press SOLO LEVELING
Yen Press
