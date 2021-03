Free Comic Book Day 2021 - 8/14/2021

Spoiler: GOLD TITLES

WE LIVE: THE LAST DAYS

AfterShock Comics

ARCHIE: PAST, PRESENT & FUTURE FUN!

Archie Comics ENTER THE HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER

BOOM! Studios CRITICAL ROLE / THE WITCHER

Dark Horse Comics INVESTIGATORS: ANTS IN OUR P.A.N.T.S. SNEAK PEEK

First Second Books STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES

IDW Publishing LADY MECHANIKA

Image Comics AVENGERS / HULK #1

Marvel Comics WHO SPARKED THE MONTGOMERY BUS BOYCOTT?

Penguin Workshop BLADE RUNNER ONE-SHOT

Titan Comics ASSASSIN'S CREED: VALHALLA & DYNASTY

TOKYOPOP ZOM 100: BUCKET LIST OF THE DEAD / DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA

VIZ Media



SILVER TITLES

10 TONS OF FUN PREVIEW

10 Ton Press SPACE PIRATE: CAPTAIN HARLOCK

ABLAZE TRESE: UNREPORTED MURDERS

ABLAZE WORLD OF ZORRO #1

American Mythology THE RESISTANCE: UPRISING #1

AWA Studios BLACK / CALEXIT

Black Mask Studios JUST BEYOND

BOOM! Studios AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER / THE LEGEND OF KORRA

Dark Horse Comics TRAILER PARK BOYS

Devil's Due Comics THE BOYS: HEROGASM #1

Dynamite Entertainment VAMPIRELLA #1

Dynamite Entertainment RED ROOM

Fantagraphics Books THE OVERSTREET GUIDE TO COLLECTING COMICS 2021

Gemstone Publishing THE ADVENTURES OF THE BAILEY SCHOOL KIDS #1: VAMPIRES DON'T WEAR POLKA DOTS

Graphix ALLERGIC

Graphix SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 30TH ANNIVERSARY

IDW Publishing STRAY DOGS

Image Comics RENT-A-(REALLY SHY!)-GIRLFRIEND EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW

Kodansha Comics BOUNTIFUL GARDEN #1

Mad Cave Studios SPIDER-MAN / VENOM #1

Marvel Comics DUNGEON IS BACK!

NBM Publishing ONI PRESS SUMMER CELEBRATION

Oni Lion Forge Publishing SCHOOL FOR EXTRATERRESTRIAL GIRLS

Papercutz THE SMURFS TALES

Papercutz





ALL STAR JUDGE DREDD

Rebellion WHITE ASH

Scout Comics FUNGIRL: TALES OF A GROWN-UP NOTHING

Silver Sprocker GLOOMHAVEN: A HOLE IN THE WALL

Source Point Press ON TYRANNY

Ten Speed Press LIFE IS STRANGE

Titan Comics STREET FIGHTER: BACK TO SCHOOL SPECIAL #1

UDON Entertainment VALIANT UPRISING

Valiant Entertainment THE UNFINISHED CORNER

Vault Comics VAMPIRE: THE MASQUERADE #1

Vault Comics THE LAST KIDS ON EARTH: THRILLING TALES FROM THE TREEHOUSE

Viking Young Readers STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - THE EDGE OF BALANCE/ GURADIAN OF THE WHILLS

VIZ Media KYLE'S LITTLE SISTER

Yen Press SOLO LEVELING

Yen Press AfterShock ComicsArchie ComicsBOOM! StudiosDark Horse ComicsFirst Second BooksIDW PublishingImage ComicsMarvel ComicsPenguin WorkshopTitan ComicsTOKYOPOPVIZ Media10 Ton PressABLAZEABLAZEAmerican MythologyAWA StudiosBlack Mask StudiosBOOM! StudiosDark Horse ComicsDevil's Due ComicsDynamite EntertainmentDynamite EntertainmentFantagraphics BooksGemstone PublishingGraphixGraphixIDW PublishingImage ComicsKodansha ComicsMad Cave StudiosMarvel ComicsNBM PublishingOni Lion Forge PublishingPapercutzPapercutzRebellionScout ComicsSilver SprockerSource Point PressTen Speed PressTitan ComicsUDON EntertainmentValiant EntertainmentVault ComicsVault ComicsViking Young ReadersVIZ MediaYen PressYen Press

Free Comic Book Day will celebrate it's 20th Anniversary on August 14, 2021. So far DC won't be participating as they aren't on Diamond's distribution any more.Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) Retailer Selection Committee has selected fifty comic book titles for the industry's most anticipated annual event to take place on Saturday, August 14 at participating comic shops worldwide. The event, which traditionally takes place on the first Saturday in May, will return to a single-day celebration in August for the event’s milestone 20th anniversary.A committee of comic shop retailers chose fifty titles to be available on Free Comic Book Day: twelve Gold Sponsor comics and thirty-eight Silver Sponsor comics that give fans a great opportunity to discover new titles and genres. This year’s selection of Silver Sponsor comics includes beloved franchises such asand more.“Every year, we strive to bring fans a memorable Free Comic Book Day experience, and with this year being our 20th anniversary, we hope it will be the best yet!” said Ashton Greenwood, Free Comic Book Day spokesperson. “The variety of this year’s comic book selection is really exciting! There’s something for every kind of fan, from the long-time reader to the comic book curious. We know comic book retailers are looking forward to treating everyone to a day of fun and discovery, so we hope fans will be able to safely visit their comic shops to celebrate!”A complete listing of all fifty FCBD titles, including the twelve Gold Sponsor and thirty-eight Silver Sponsor comic books, can be found in the April issue of Diamond Comic Distributors' PREVIEWS catalog, on sale at comic book shops on March 24, 2021. They can also be viewed online at freecomicbookday.com For more FCBD news and updates, visit freecomicbookday.com and become a fan on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram Covers of the free books in the spoiler tag