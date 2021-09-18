Sept 18th, 2021: Happy Batman Day!!!
Batman Day, the one day a year it's OK to act like an asshole.
https://www.dccomics.com/batmanday
Seriously, the podcast on HBO Max sounds interesting. Anyone check it out?
Last edited by Eric F; 09-18-21 at 01:38 PM.
