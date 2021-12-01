X-Men comics. Marrow's mutant ability based on real life?
Back in the mid late 1990s when Marrow was around in the X-Men comics, thinking of it now, was Marrow's mutant bone growth sort of based on fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva?
