Making your own hardcover collection

I was reading on Armagideon Time about Andrew taking a newly-acquired complete run of Atari Force and having it professionally bound, and I was kinda blown away. That's a concept that had never occurred to me, and it's not outrageously expensive. Ithought that there are some comics I'd be more likely to re-read often if I didn't have to futz with longboxes in a closet. Have any of you done anything like this?