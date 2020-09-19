Making your own hardcover collection
I was reading on Armagideon Time about Andrew taking a newly-acquired complete run of Atari Force and having it professionally bound, and I was kinda blown away. That's a concept that had never occurred to me, and it's not outrageously expensive. I have thought that there are some comics I'd be more likely to re-read often if I didn't have to futz with longboxes in a closet. Have any of you done anything like this?
