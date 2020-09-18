DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Comic Book Talk
Reload this Page >

Trying to find a website (Spider-Man cover art)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Comic Book Talk The Place to talk about Comics

Trying to find a website (Spider-Man cover art)

   
Old 09-18-20, 03:11 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
B5Erik's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 9,802
Received 57 Likes on 48 Posts
Trying to find a website (Spider-Man cover art)
My last computer died, and I never exported my favorites/bookmarks, so I'm trying to find the sites that I had, and one of them was a really cool website that had almost all of the Spider-Man covers posted. I cannot find it. I'm searching Google and Bing with no luck.

The site is in French (until you hit translate), and the cursor becomes Spider-Man's head/mask.

Anyone familiar with that website. It's a shot in the dark, but I thought I'd ask.

Thanks!
B5Erik is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Comic Book Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.