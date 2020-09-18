Trying to find a website (Spider-Man cover art)

My last computer died, and I never exported my favorites/bookmarks, so I'm trying to find the sites that I had, and one of them was a really cool website that had almost all of the Spider-Man covers posted. I cannot find it. I'm searching Google and Bing with no luck.



The site is in French (until you hit translate), and the cursor becomes Spider-Man's head/mask.



Anyone familiar with that website. It's a shot in the dark, but I thought I'd ask.



Thanks!