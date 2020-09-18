Trying to find a website (Spider-Man cover art)
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Trying to find a website (Spider-Man cover art)
My last computer died, and I never exported my favorites/bookmarks, so I'm trying to find the sites that I had, and one of them was a really cool website that had almost all of the Spider-Man covers posted. I cannot find it. I'm searching Google and Bing with no luck.
The site is in French (until you hit translate), and the cursor becomes Spider-Man's head/mask.
Anyone familiar with that website. It's a shot in the dark, but I thought I'd ask.
Thanks!
The site is in French (until you hit translate), and the cursor becomes Spider-Man's head/mask.
Anyone familiar with that website. It's a shot in the dark, but I thought I'd ask.
Thanks!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off