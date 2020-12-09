Re: Your favorite old comic books. What are your favorites?

The funny thing is that it sounds like we're about the same age, but I feel like my definition of "old comic books" is the same for me now as it was when I was 11: Silver / Golden Age. The comics I was reading as a kid couldn't be considered old, because that'd mean thatold, right? I remember my jaw being practically agape in 1989 when I bought Fantastic Four #50 and Amazing Spider-Man #54 -- that I couldn't believe I hadin my hands -- although all the then-brand-new books I was buying are now older than the '60s comics were then.For me, the answer is always the Fantastic Four. It's a lifelong favorite, and I can read basically any era of it with great affection. I feel much the same way about the Legion of Super-Heroes, though to a bit of a lesser extent and a slightly narrower window as well. My sweet spot for the Legion is '70s-'90s, or really everything up until Legion Lost (ugh). I'll read whatever '70s/'80s X-Men are in front of me. Ditto for '80s Firestorm, any Outsiders comics that Mike W. Barr wrote (especially with Jim Aparo supplying the art), vintage Spider-Man (despite struggling to make it through the earliest issues during a recent attempt), all things Ambush Bug...