Your favorite old comic books. What are your favorites?
So what are your favorite old comic books whether theyre from the 1970s, 1980s or 1990s.
I was a little kid in the early 1980s so my old favorites still are Alpha Flight, Alf, Power Pack, Conan, old Marvel Comics Star Wars along with a few mid late 1980s stuff like NOW Comics Ghostbusters and Terminator and Fright Night.
Then my 1990s favorites are Morbius, Nightstalkers, original Spawn stuff and some of the old Age of Apocalypse stuff.
These days I still buy old back issues of the comics that I missed out on buying them from the comic book shop.
Even old issues of Toyfare and Wizard Magazine. first couple of the issues of Toyfare they really started talking about Nicolas Cages Superman Lives and Star Wars prequel 1 originally called Balance of the Force
The funny thing is that it sounds like we're about the same age, but I feel like my definition of "old comic books" is the same for me now as it was when I was 11: Silver / Golden Age. The comics I was reading as a kid couldn't be considered old, because that'd mean that I'm old, right? I remember my jaw being practically agape in 1989 when I bought Fantastic Four #50 and Amazing Spider-Man #54 -- that I couldn't believe I had comic history in my hands -- although all the then-brand-new books I was buying are now older than the '60s comics were then.
For me, the answer is always the Fantastic Four. It's a lifelong favorite, and I can read basically any era of it with great affection. I feel much the same way about the Legion of Super-Heroes, though to a bit of a lesser extent and a slightly narrower window as well. My sweet spot for the Legion is '70s-'90s, or really everything up until Legion Lost (ugh). I'll read whatever '70s/'80s X-Men are in front of me. Ditto for '80s Firestorm, any Outsiders comics that Mike W. Barr wrote (especially with Jim Aparo supplying the art), vintage Spider-Man (despite struggling to make it through the earliest issues during a recent attempt), all things Ambush Bug...
The original Marvel Star Wars run has yet to be surpassed for pure bizarre imagination in storytelling.
