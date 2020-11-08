The Amazing Spider-Girl

What If?What if Tom DeFalco came up with an idea, along with Ron Frenz, for an issue of What If that was such a hit that it created a new (small) line within Marvel Comics? An alternate near future taking place 15 or so years in the future.And What If in this future universe Peter Parker killed Norman Osborn (again), but lost one of his legs in the process and had to give up being Spider-Man? What If Peter and Mary Jane had a daughter who inherited Peter's powers, and took over the family business, much to her parents chagrin?And What If the supporting cast and villains were so well thought out that you'd think DeFalco and Frenz had years to put this world together?Well, it happened, and I just missed it.The first time around.I stopped buying comics around 1997/1998 (I'm not sure which year, but it's one of those). Spider-Girl came out just as I stopped buying comics (my reaction to all of the retconning important stories in Marvel history, as well as all the absurdly long, multi-title crossover stories that just weren't worth the number of issues devoted to them). I really missed out. This is a FUN title that was also well thought out and well written. The characters are great, the stories are great, and the artwork (well, Frenz and Sal Buscema's artwork) is great. (Pat Olliffe, who took over the pencil art when it became a regular series, did a good, but not quite great job.)What really struck me about this series is how it takes that sense of wonder and adventure from the Stan Lee/Steve Ditko era and fuses it with the late 60's early 70's style, and then adds in modern sensibilities. It's. It really is written for the people who love old school Spider-Man, but still takes modern day into consideration. It's almost a love letter to the fans - with the love going to that Spider-World that Stan, John, Jim, Big John, and Gil created so long ago, and to the fans that love that era.I really love this series. (Spider-Girl, then The Amazing Spider-Girl, which had phenomenal art from the Frenz/Buscema team.)I've got nearly the who ASG run in trades (one more title to go), and Complete Collection Vol 3 for the first Spider-Girl series is coming out in March.I didn't expect to like this as much as I do. Great stuff!