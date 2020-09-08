DVD Talk Forum

Selling a comic book collection...

08-09-20, 12:26 PM
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 75,527
Received 75 Likes on 50 Posts
Selling a comic book collection...
I inherited a collection of about 1100ish comic. Mix of DC and Marvel. Mostly stuff from 80s and 90s, but some 70s stuff too. I got the CLZ app and have been cataloging it all just so it is easier to present for sale. There is nothing in here that is all that valuable. Looks like there might be some 70s WW stuff, What If #1 and the 1st appearance of Madame Web as most valuable stuff. What is the best way to sell this? Just call up local comic shops, present the list to them so they can decide to buy? Seems like online selling is a pain. I want it all gone at once. Any cash I get from this is just $ in my pocket.

Here is the link if anyone has interest in seeing it: https://cloud.collectorz.com/531987/comics
08-09-20, 12:50 PM
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Florida
Posts: 11,282
Received 113 Likes on 85 Posts
Re: Selling a comic book collection...
Check out MyComicShop.com (aka Lone Star Comics). They make it very easy to sell large collections in one lot. And individual comics that might be worth more.

https://www.mycomicshop.com/webuycomics

Local comic book stores won't give you anything. I hauled a couple boxes of comics down to my local store. They offered me $100.

I took them home and sold them through MCS. I got over $800. I sold a few individual books for $75-$100 each. Some of those took a few months to sell, but it didn't bother me. I just sent them the books and they handled everything.
