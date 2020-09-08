Selling a comic book collection...

I inherited a collection of about 1100ish comic. Mix of DC and Marvel. Mostly stuff from 80s and 90s, but some 70s stuff too. I got the CLZ app and have been cataloging it all just so it is easier to present for sale. There is nothing in here that is all that valuable. Looks like there might be some 70s WW stuff, What If #1 and the 1st appearance of Madame Web as most valuable stuff. What is the best way to sell this? Just call up local comic shops, present the list to them so they can decide to buy? Seems like online selling is a pain. I want it all gone at once. Any cash I get from this is just $ in my pocket.



Here is the link if anyone has interest in seeing it: https://cloud.collectorz.com/531987/comics

