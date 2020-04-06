Re: Your Favorite Comic Book Artists

So my #1, All Time Favorite Comic Book Artist is...John Romita Sr.I became a HUGE fan of Jazzy Johnny back in the 70's. The first comic books I bought featured covers with his art. Spidey Super Stories often featured a Romita cover, and the first Amazing Spider-Man issue I bought (#144) featured a cover inked by Romita. Romita's clean, bold, realistic style is instantly identifiable, and he helped usher in the late Silver Age and the first half of the Bronze Age with his style. His style defined Marvel Comics in the 70's. His Spider-Man is the most marketed, and the most widely circulated.And his consistency was remarkable. Never less than very good, John Romita was a giant in the idustry, still working into his 80's doing the occasional cover.Oh, and his work on Captain America, while much shorter lived, was outstanding.