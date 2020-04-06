Your Favorite Comic Book Artists
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Your Favorite Comic Book Artists
OK, so we've had a lengthy discussion about your LEAST favorite artists (Rob Liefeld, I'm looking at you - as a candidate), but I searched and didn't find a thread for FAVORITE artists, so here we go...
#2
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Re: Your Favorite Comic Book Artists
So my #1, All Time Favorite Comic Book Artist is...
John Romita Sr.
I became a HUGE fan of Jazzy Johnny back in the 70's. The first comic books I bought featured covers with his art. Spidey Super Stories often featured a Romita cover, and the first Amazing Spider-Man issue I bought (#144) featured a cover inked by Romita. Romita's clean, bold, realistic style is instantly identifiable, and he helped usher in the late Silver Age and the first half of the Bronze Age with his style. His style defined Marvel Comics in the 70's. His Spider-Man is the most marketed, and the most widely circulated.
And his consistency was remarkable. Never less than very good, John Romita was a giant in the idustry, still working into his 80's doing the occasional cover.
Oh, and his work on Captain America, while much shorter lived, was outstanding.
John Romita Sr.
I became a HUGE fan of Jazzy Johnny back in the 70's. The first comic books I bought featured covers with his art. Spidey Super Stories often featured a Romita cover, and the first Amazing Spider-Man issue I bought (#144) featured a cover inked by Romita. Romita's clean, bold, realistic style is instantly identifiable, and he helped usher in the late Silver Age and the first half of the Bronze Age with his style. His style defined Marvel Comics in the 70's. His Spider-Man is the most marketed, and the most widely circulated.
And his consistency was remarkable. Never less than very good, John Romita was a giant in the idustry, still working into his 80's doing the occasional cover.
Oh, and his work on Captain America, while much shorter lived, was outstanding.
Last edited by B5Erik; 06-04-20 at 09:47 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off