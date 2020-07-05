DVD Talk Forum

Free Comic Book Day 2020

   
Free Comic Book Day 2020
https://www.freecomicbookday.com

As the impact and spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, Diamond Comic Distributors is aware that Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) will be impacted to varying degrees throughout the world. With that in mind, Diamond Comic Distributors has made the difficult decision to postpone the event to a date later in the Summer.The severity and timing of the impact of the COVID-19 virus cant be predicted with any certainty, but the safety of our retailer partners and comic book fans is too important to risk. As always, we appreciate your enthusiasm for and support of the comic industrys best event and look forward to celebrating with you later in the Summer, said Diamond Founder and CEO, Steve Geppi.

Free Comic Book Day 2020 offers a selection of 47 titles available absolutely free at participating local comic shops across the United States and around the world. The 47 titles represent a broad range of taste, from superheroes, to sci-fi, to action-adventure, slice-of-life, manga, and so much more! The Free Comic Book Day selection is designed to appeal to every type of reader out there.

Diamond will announce additional information soon regarding FCBD non-comic merchandise. As further updates become available, we will continue to share via this website, as well as the Free Comic Book Day social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Comic Book Talk

