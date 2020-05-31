Re: Disney's The Punisher and the Thin Blue Line Skull

I guess I shouldn't bring up this particular plotline:One thing I don't get is how you say they changed Wolverine to curb his smoking habit. They did a similar thing with the Punisher as evidenced above. That panel is not from a decades-old comic, that's Marvel (or the writer they hired) seeing what's going on and addressing it in the present. Isn't that what you're asking for?As far as him being in the Super Hero Squad, I don't remember if he's in the cartoon but that's problematic with a lot of these characters, especially ones that they try to later tone down. Someone like Harley Quinn should in no way be associated with something like Super Hero Girls, shouldn't be portrayed as a hero at all, and definitely shouldn't have a bunch of child-age costumes (not only super hero girls-type ones but actual Suicide Squad the movie ones, which is insane to me). Same with Deadpool. I remarked some time ago that I was shocked when I went to my kids' middle school Halloween parade and there were a bunch of Suicide Squad Harleys. So in that sense I agree with you, if you want to make characters grimdark don't try to make them appeal to kids.I have no idea if they made Joker costumes for the recent movie (or any movie) for kids but man I hope not.