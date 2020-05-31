Disney's The Punisher and the Thin Blue Line Skull
This is a response to something said in the Politics forum but I don't think it was appropriate to continue this discussion in that particular thread (which started with post #203) so I'll respond here.
What I am saying is that it's problematic that a huge corporation like Disney, who's known for producing children's entertainment, and it's subsidiary Marvel Comics which is known for producing children's entertainment, promotes, publishes and licenses a character like The Punisher, who's considered a "good guy" and appears in the same universe and along side characters like Spider-man and Captain America. It's no surprise to me that unethical cops have adopted the character as one of their own and appropriated the logo.
Our society has a problem with cigarette smoking and kids smoking in particular. Marvel banned their characters from smoking (with the exception of villains) in their comics starting in 2001. Disney took it a step further banning smoking from all their movies starting in 2015. I guess Marvel is blaming themselves for people smoking using your logic.
We have a problem with racism in our society. What about white people doing blackface in the entertainment industry? What about racial tropes? I guess we shouldn't criticize that either? It doesn't contribute to racism to some degree, in your opinon?
Our society has a problem with sexual assault and rape. Various articles after the #MeToo movement came out which were critical of Hollywood's normalization of rape culture. In your opinion were they blaming Hollywood for rape?
Lets see:
So no, they're not shifting the blame from the actual rapists to Hollywood films. But what they are saying is that the films influence the attitudes of people in society.
America has a problem with mass shootings, ideas of toxic masculinity, and people-blacks in particular-brutalized and killed by "the good guys" aka the police. And yet, the portrayal of a mainstream Disney/Marvel character like the Punisher is above criticism? That makes no sense.
Again, I'm not blaming Disney for the actions of Sean Hannity and the cops who use that symbol.
However, you're not even using a good analogy. You're comparing Pepe the Frog, a character that was made in MS Paint and posted on someone's MySpace page in 2005, and which became popular within the 4chan forums, with a major comic book/cartoon/film/television character with owned by the Disney corporation? And from what I understand the original Pepe comic was stuff like him pissing saying "it feels good man" and barfing on his friend. Somehow random people on the internet took those images and likeness and added their own racist symbols and imagery to it.
Now, what was my criticism of that particular mainstream Disney/Marvel character?
That's not random people adding to that, that's the official portrayal of the character by Disney.
We're in total agreement.
It doesn't matter what the Punisher's creator said. It's how the character is portrayed and how mainstream it is that's the problem. How many people even know who actually created The Punisher. Is Gerry Conway a household name?
And what you posted doesn't address what I said about the Punisher, which was about toxic masculinity, gun violence and mass shootings. He's a white "good guy" that uses illegally obtained guns to kill people he deems are criminals. Sometimes following the law doesn't work, you have to break the law to punish criminals, right? They deserve to be killed. That's the message of the Punisher. If someone wants to tell that story, they have that right. But it's just really questionable that Disney/Marvel is the one to do it and pushing the character so hard in the mainstream to the point he's even appearing in kids cartoons like "Superhero Squad."
Maybe they can make a Paul Kersey one.
I wouldn't have even brought any of this up in the other thread, but you mentioned that you hoped Disney would sue them, and my point was that Disney should do more, and not just for the cop skull logo.
With all that said, the whole idea of the "Thin Blue Line" Skull, and cops acting and operating like gang members, and "respected" political commentators like Sean Hannity normalizing that behavior is something I'm going to post about in the politics forum later.
I guess I shouldn't bring up this particular plotline:
One thing I don't get is how you say they changed Wolverine to curb his smoking habit. They did a similar thing with the Punisher as evidenced above. That panel is not from a decades-old comic, that's Marvel (or the writer they hired) seeing what's going on and addressing it in the present. Isn't that what you're asking for?
As far as him being in the Super Hero Squad, I don't remember if he's in the cartoon but that's problematic with a lot of these characters, especially ones that they try to later tone down. Someone like Harley Quinn should in no way be associated with something like Super Hero Girls, shouldn't be portrayed as a hero at all, and definitely shouldn't have a bunch of child-age costumes (not only super hero girls-type ones but actual Suicide Squad the movie ones, which is insane to me). Same with Deadpool. I remarked some time ago that I was shocked when I went to my kids' middle school Halloween parade and there were a bunch of Suicide Squad Harleys. So in that sense I agree with you, if you want to make characters grimdark don't try to make them appeal to kids.
I have no idea if they made Joker costumes for the recent movie (or any movie) for kids but man I hope not.
