Peter David is in really poor health.

I just saw that Philip Hester posted a link to a go GoFundMe for him and his family to help with bills.

He was one of my favorite writers back in the early 90s when I started getting into reading and collecting books.



He also had a weekly article in CBG which I subscribed to just to read his column.







Hi, everyone. I'm fundraising for author Peter David and his family.



He's had some compounded health problems, and the bills are piling up! On top of kidney failure, and the steep medical bills incurred from that, he just had another series of strokes AND a mild heart attack.

As we wish him a swift recovery, and send our love and support to his wife Kathleen and his family,

let's also pitch in and help with their medical bills and living expenses.

Please give what you can to relieve some of the immense stress that this family is going through right now.

On behalf of Peter, Kathleen, and the whole family, thank you!

