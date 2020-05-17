Marvel's Late 70's Novels

In the late 70's Marvel signed a deal with Pocket Books to put out a series of original novels featuring Marvel characters. The first was The Amazing Spider-Man in Mayhem In Manhattan. It was co-written by Len Wein and Marv Wolfman, and was actually introduced as part of the continuity of the ASM series (the events in the novel were referenced in an issue of ASM at the time).It's a good book, and fits in well with the late 70's era of The Amazing Spider-Man.After that, there were 10 more novels released, featuring The Hulk (2), The Fantastic Four, Captain America, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, another Spider-Man novel, The Avengers, and one with both Spider-Man and The Hulk.I read the Fantastic Four novel in the 80's, but I don't remember much about it, or if it made the regular continuity or not. It was written by Marv Wolfman, so I'm sure it was good.I just ordered the Iron Man book off of ebay...So does anyone else here have any of these novels?