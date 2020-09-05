DC Comics Characters' 80th Anniversary

This year is the 80th anniversary of several characters including Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Flash, Robin, Joker & Catwoman. Wonder Woman, Flash and Robin already got their special edition celebration issues and Catowman and Joker are getting theirs later this year. But it kind of annoys me that DC has only focused on these characters and refused to celebrate others that have a good following. For example, last year it was the 80th anniversary of Captain Marvel (SHAZAM), Blue Beetle, Red Tornado and the Sandman. Only Batman and Superman were celebrated. This year this the 80th anniversary of Lex Luthor, Dr. Fate, Hawkman, Johnnie Thunder, Spectre, Black Condor, Congorilla, Uncle Sam, Hourman, Atom, The Ray, Max Mercury, and The Justice Society of America. I understand that all of them don't need/can't sell an individual special celebrating this anniversary but why has DC dropped the ball and not done a collection of stories mixing all these characters? I mean, the can make a great Justice Society special, showcasing each character turning 80 and one team oriented story at the end. Same thing with the Freedom Fighters. And Lex Luthor should have his special anniversary issue. He's on the top 3 list of DC's biggest villains.Since DC is dropping the ball, at least there was artist Dan Schkade who made this great recreating of the first appearance of Dr. Fate