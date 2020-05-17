DC's The Vigilante

By the time The Vigilante showed up in The New Teen Titans I had dropped out of that title. Why I stopped buying NTT I do not know (honestly, I can't remember).But in reading the New Teen Titans Omnibuses I ran across the character and remembered that I bought issue #9 when it came out. The cover caught my eye and I thought I'd check out DC's answer to The Punisher. I liked the issue, but it was out of sight, out of mind after that and I never bought another issue again.Reading the story in the New Teen Titans omnibus I found that I liked the character's backstory and liked him a lot (not surprising, given Marv Wolfman was the co-creator and writer of the character, and I'm a fan of Wolfman's stories/scripts). A District Attorney growing tired of seeing murderers get away with their crimes made sense. I liked that this wasn't just some ordinary guy, this was someone who had a certain level of prestige in the city, but that he was so infuriated by bad guys going free that he took action to mete out his own brand of justice. I had no idea that multiple people in the DC universe had taken on the persona of The Vigilante.That changed when I bought the Deathstroke trades covering his original run (or part of it, anyway). In that one we had a new, female Vigilante and I LOVED that version of the character. Pat Trayce, a police detective who, much like the original Vigilante (Adrian Chase) became disgusted with the system, was just a badass who was willing to do whatever it took to make sure that justice was served.Now, I have only read a handful of issues with The Vigilante (which means I know nothing about the other Vigilantes after Chase and Trayce), but I do have a TPB coming with the first dozen or so issues of the Vigilante comic coming soon. I'm looking forward to reading it.