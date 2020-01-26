Deathstroke: The Terminator

After having picked up the first three New Teen Titans omnibuses (omnibi?), I really liked the Deathstroke character, so when I ran across the TPB of the first Deathstroke The Terminator set (from 1990-91) by Marv Wolfman and Steve Erwin I picked it up to check it out.



And, wow, what a great comic it was! I really missed the boat on that one back in the early 90's. The writing and art were both top notch, and the character development was really good! And I just love Slade Wilson - he is a great character!



So then I picked up the next 4 TPB collections, and they're all really good. That was definitely one of the best comics of the early 90's, and it holds up amazingly well.



Switching to Masterworks, Omnibuses, and TBP's from individual issues has been a great way for me to really collect some titles that I missed out on the first time, and this one is one of the ones I'm happiest about when it comes to a, "New," discovery.



Highly recommended.



(Assassins, Sympathy For The Devil, Nuclear Winter, Crash Or Burn, and World Tour.)